Marion Barber, former Dallas Cowboys star, arrested on criminal mischief charges: reports

Marion Barber, a former running back for the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys, posted bond late Wednesday following his arrest on two misdemeanor counts of criminal mischief, authorities said.

The allegations stem from a July 2018 incident, but authorities would not release any details about what allegedly happened, the Dallas Morning News reported.

Each count carries a potential penalty of one year behind bars and a $4,000 fine, the report said.

Barber, 36, was arrested Wednesday by Prosper police in Denton County, the newspaper reported.

In 2014, Barber was detained for a mental health evaluation after police were called to his home in Mansfield, Texas, but details were not clear. Barber was not arrested at the time.

He played for the Cowboys from 2005 to 2010 after being selected by Dallas from the University of Minnesota in the fourth round of the 2005 NFL Draft. He later played for the Chicago Bears, WFAA-TV of Dallas reported.

Barber amassed a total of 1,156 rushing yards and 53 rushing touchdowns during his NFL career, and scored another six touchdowns receiving, according to Pro-Football-Reference.com.