Mariano Rivera, Edgar Martinez videos show emotional moment ex-players get call to the hall

Mariano Rivera and Edgar Martinez were among those who were elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame on Tuesday and videos captured the moment each former player got the call to Cooperstown.

Rivera, who was elected unanimously to the Hall of Fame in his first year on the ballot, was surrounded by his family when he got the call that he was going into the hallowed halls. When the person on the phone told Rivera he was first person to be unanimously selected, everyone cheered.

MARIANO RIVERA ELECTED UNANIMOUSLY TO BASEBALL HALL OF FAME, JOINING HALLADAY, MARTINEZ, MUSSINA

Martinez, who was in his 10th year on the ballot, was seen teary-eyed in the emotional moment when he got the call he was going to the Hall of Fame as well.

Rivera, who holds the record for most saves all-time and won five World Series championships, made it into Cooperstown on his first try with the vote of all 425 members of the Baseball Writers Association of America (BBWAA).

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Martinez was voted into Hall of Fame in his final year on the writers' ballot with 85.4 percent of the vote after working his way up from 36.2 percent support in 2010. He rose from 27 percent in 2015 to 43.4 percent the following year, to 58.6 percent in 2017 to 70.4 percent last year, when he fell 20 votes shy of the 317 needed. Martinez is the first player who spent the majority of his career as a designated hitter to make the Hall of Fame. He hit .312 with 309 home runs in 18 seasons with Seattle.

Fox News’ Samuel Chamberlain contributed to this report.