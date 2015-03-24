Marcos Ambrose eyeing Watkins Glen for that elusive victory; needs a win to make the Chase

next Image 1 of 2

Eleven drivers have at least one Sprint Cup victory and are locked into the Chase for the championship. Marcos Ambrose wants to make it an even dozen.

Next stop, the Cheez-It 355 on Sunday on the road course at Watkins Glen. A win would earn the Australian his first berth in the Chase and give Richard Petty Motorsports a second car in NASCAR's version of the postseason. Aric Almirola drove Petty's famed No. 43 to victory in the rain-shortened July race at Daytona.

Ambrose has established himself as the latest master of the speedy 2.45-mile road course in the Finger Lakes region of upstate New York. He has won twice in the past three years, outdueling Brad Keselowski and Kyle Busch in the final laps in both 2011 and 2012.