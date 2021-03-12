March Madness 2021: Women's basketball tournament automatic bids
Baylor is the defending NCAA champion
The NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament selection committee will determine who makes the 64-team field and will compete for the Division I championship between the end of March and early April.
While the committee will announce the field Monday, some teams have already clinched automatic bids in the tournament because they have won their conference tournaments.
Below is a list of the schools that won their conference tournaments this season. There are 31 automatic bids, as the Ivy League elected not to have a basketball season over coronavirus concerns. There are still tournaments that need to be played out.
The tournament will begin with the first round on March 21 at the Alamodome, Bill Greehey Arena, Frank Erwin Center, University Events Center and UTSA Convocation Center. All locations are in the San Antonio area.
Baylor is the defending champion.
America East:
American: South Florida
Atlantic 10:
ACC: NC State
Atlantic Sun:
Big 12:
Big East: UConn
Big Sky:
Big South:
Big Ten:
Big West:
CAA:
Conference USA:
Horizon: Wright State
Ivy: No season
MAAC:
Mid-American:
MEAC:
Missouri Valley:
Mountain West: Wyoming
Northeast:
Ohio Valley: Belmont
Pac-12: Stanford
Patriot:
SEC: South Carolina
Southern: Mercer
Southland:
SWAC:
Summit: South Dakota
Sun Belt: Troy
West Coast: Gonzaga
WAC: