March Madness 2021: Women's basketball tournament automatic bids

The NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament selection committee will determine who makes the 64-team field and will compete for the Division I championship between the end of March and early April.

While the committee will announce the field Monday, some teams have already clinched automatic bids in the tournament because they have won their conference tournaments.

Below is a list of the schools that won their conference tournaments this season. There are 31 automatic bids, as the Ivy League elected not to have a basketball season over coronavirus concerns. There are still tournaments that need to be played out.

The tournament will begin with the first round on March 21 at the Alamodome, Bill Greehey Arena, Frank Erwin Center, University Events Center and UTSA Convocation Center. All locations are in the San Antonio area.

Baylor is the defending champion.

**

CLICK HERE FOR MARCH MADNESS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

America East:

American: South Florida

Atlantic 10:

ACC: NC State

Atlantic Sun:

Big 12:

Big East: UConn

Big Sky:

Big South:

Big Ten:

Big West:

CAA:

Conference USA:

Horizon: Wright State

Ivy: No season

MAAC:

Mid-American:

MEAC:

Missouri Valley:

Mountain West: Wyoming

Northeast:

Ohio Valley: Belmont

Pac-12: Stanford

Patriot:

SEC: South Carolina

Southern: Mercer

Southland:

SWAC:

Summit: South Dakota

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sun Belt: Troy

West Coast: Gonzaga

WAC: