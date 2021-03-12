Expand / Collapse search
March Madness
Published

March Madness 2021: Women's basketball tournament automatic bids

Baylor is the defending NCAA champion

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament selection committee will determine who makes the 64-team field and will compete for the Division I championship between the end of March and early April.

While the committee will announce the field Monday, some teams have already clinched automatic bids in the tournament because they have won their conference tournaments.

Below is a list of the schools that won their conference tournaments this season. There are 31 automatic bids, as the Ivy League elected not to have a basketball season over coronavirus concerns. There are still tournaments that need to be played out.

The tournament will begin with the first round on March 21 at the Alamodome, Bill Greehey Arena, Frank Erwin Center, University Events Center and UTSA Convocation Center. All locations are in the San Antonio area.

Baylor players celebrate after defeating Notre Dame in the Final Four championship game of the NCAA women's college basketball tournament Sunday, April 7, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. Baylor won 82-21.

Baylor players celebrate after defeating Notre Dame in the Final Four championship game of the NCAA women's college basketball tournament Sunday, April 7, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. Baylor won 82-21. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Baylor is the defending champion.

America East:

American: South Florida

Atlantic 10:

ACC: NC State

Atlantic Sun:

Big 12:

Big East: UConn

Connecticut's Paige Bueckers drives to the basket as Marquette's Selena Lott, right, defends, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Big East tournament finals at Mohegan Sun Arena, Monday, March 8, 2021, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

Connecticut's Paige Bueckers drives to the basket as Marquette's Selena Lott, right, defends, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Big East tournament finals at Mohegan Sun Arena, Monday, March 8, 2021, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

Big Sky:

Big South:

Big Ten:

Big West:

CAA:

Conference USA:

Horizon: Wright State

Ivy: No season

MAAC:

Mid-American:

MEAC:

Missouri Valley:

Mountain West: Wyoming

Northeast:

Ohio Valley: Belmont

Pac-12: Stanford

Stanford forward Cameron Brink (22) is congratulated by teammates after scoring against Oregon State during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinal round of the Pac-12 women's tournament Friday, March 5, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

Stanford forward Cameron Brink (22) is congratulated by teammates after scoring against Oregon State during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinal round of the Pac-12 women's tournament Friday, March 5, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

Patriot:

SEC: South Carolina

Southern: Mercer

Southland:

SWAC:

Summit: South Dakota

Sun Belt: Troy

West Coast: Gonzaga

WAC:

