March Madness 2021: Men's basketball tournament automatic bids

The NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament selection committee will determine who makes the 68-team field and will compete for the Division I championship between the end of March and early April.

While the committee will announce the field Sunday, some teams have already clinched automatic bids in the tournament because they have won their conference tournaments.

Below is a list of the schools that won their conference tournaments this season. There are 31 automatic bids, as the Ivy League elected not to have a basketball season over coronavirus concerns. There are still tournaments that need to be played out.

The men’s tournament will be held in a bubble environment in Indiana with the Final Four being played at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

The tournament will begin with the First Four on March 18. The first games will be played at the Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington and the Mackey Arena in Lafayette. The championship will be held on April 5.

Virginia is the defending champion.

**

CLICK HERE FOR MARCH MADNESS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

America East:

American:

Atlantic 10:

ACC:

Atlantic Sun: Liberty

Big 12:

Big East:

Big Sky:

Big South: Winthrop

Big Ten:

Big West:

CAA: Drexel

Conference USA:

Horizon: Cleveland State

Ivy: No season

MAAC:

Mid-American:

MEAC:

Missouri Valley: Loyola

Mountain West:

Northeast: Mount St. Mary’s

Ohio Valley: Morehead State

Pac-12:

Patriot:

SEC:

Southern: UNC Greensboro

Southland:

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

SWAC:

Summit: Oral Roberts

Sun Belt: Appalachian State

West Coast: Gonzaga

WAC: