©2019 FOX News Network, LLC.

RB Leipzig's Marcel Sabitzer delivers beautiful Champions League goal

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Bend it like Marcel Sabitzer?

Sabitzer might have made the goal of the soccer season for RB Leipzig on Wednesday in a UEFA Champions League match against Zenit St. Petersburg in the second half of the match.

Tied 1-1 in 59th minute, Sabitzer received a cross from Lukas Klostermann in the right corner of the penalty box. He corralled the ball, got set and somehow managed to strike the ball over a defender and into the top left corner of the net.

The strike left goalkeeper Mikhail Kerzhakov and the rest of Zenit St. Petersburg stunned.

Sabitzer’s goal proved to be the game-winner as RB Leipzig held on for the 2-1 victory.

The win also vaulted RB Leipzig to the top of Group G of the Champions League.

