Death of marathon runner, 70, disqualified for cheating, ruled suicide: coroner

The marathon runner who was found dead in a river last week after being disqualified from the Los Angeles Marathon for alleged cheating died by suicide, the coroner's office said.

Frank Meza, a 70-year-old retired physician, told his wife he was going for a run on Thursday but was later found dead in the Los Angeles River following reports that someone might have jumped from a bridge.

Meza, of South Pasadena, died of multiple blunt force traumatic injuries, according to the Los Angeles County coroner's office. His death was ruled a suicide.

The 70-year-old was a longtime marathon runner.

On June 28, organizers of the Los Angeles Marathon accused Meza of cheating after he finished the race in 2 hours 53 minutes and 10 seconds — the fastest time ever for a man his age.

Organizers, after conducting an investigation and reviewing video, claimed he left the course at one point and later re-entered at another point. Meza told the Los Angeles Times he left the race to use a bathroom and "didn’t cut the course."

"All kinds of allegations were being thrown at me. It was pretty traumatic," Meza said. Earlier in the week, he said he hoped to run his next marathon with an official observer by his side to prove wrong those who believe he cheated.

Marathon officials later awarded Dan Adams first place in the 70-74 age group. He finished with a time of 4 hours 10 minutes and 7 seconds.

