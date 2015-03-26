Maple Leafs sign first-round pick Percy

The Maple Leafs have signed Stuart Percy, a round draft choice in 2011, to a three-year, entry-level contract.

The Leafs selected Percy 25th overall in June's draft. The 18-year-old defenseman is the captain of the Mississauga St. Michael's Majors of the Ontario Hockey League, and has totaled three goals and 14 assists in 18 games this season.

Last season with the Majors, he posted four goals and 30 assists in 64 games, with a rating of plus-50.