Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Memory about scary Game 1 hit still hazy

Toronto Maple Leafs center John Tavares opened up about the scary hit he received from Montreal Canadiens forward Corey Perry during Game 1 of their first-round playoff matchup.

Tavares was hospitalized after going down on the ice during the game. He told reporters Wednesday he doesn’t remember much about the hit.

"I remember the whole day, my first couple of shifts. And then parts of it [after], as I was on the ice and getting put on the stretcher and getting into the ambulance is when I really started to get a grasp of it," he said, via TSN.

He said he didn’t feel like Perry laid a dirty hit on him.

"I haven’t seen it myself, I’ve only seen a few images of what happened. I have a good sense, talking to people closest to me, my teammates, people in the organization, of what happened," he added.

Tavares returned to the ice to skate around before the Maple Leafs were eventually eliminated from the playoffs. He never made his way back onto the ice for any of the other six games in the series.

He finished his 2020-21 regular season with 19 goals and 31 assists in 56 games for Toronto.