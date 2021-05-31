Beleaguered Maple Leafs fans offer 'sacrifice' to 'hockey gods' before pivotal Game 7 in playoffs

Toronto Maple Leafs fans gave an offering to the "hockey gods" Monday in hopes of reversing the team’s luck in the playoffs before Game 7 against the Montreal Canadiens.

Fans left a helmet on Legends Row outside the Scotiabank Arena ahead of the game Monday night with a message, according to TSN.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"To: The hockey gods," the message starts.

"Accept this vintage ‘Wendel’ and ‘Dougie’ era helmet as a sacrifice from today’s Leafs fans and bring this Leafs team a victory in Gm. 7!

"Sincerely, Leafs Nation."

GOLDEN KNIGHTS' RYAN REAVES UNDER FIRE FOR DANGEROUS HIT ON AVALANCHE PLAYER

Wendel Clark played 13 years for the Maple Leafs during his career between 1985 and 2000. Doug Gilmour played for Toronto for seven years between 1987 and 2003.

Toronto will look to advance to the next round of the playoffs for the first time since 2004. The Maple Leafs made the playoffs for the fifth consecutive time and are on the brink of elimination once again.

Mike Babcok led Toronto to the playoffs from 2017 to 2019 but his teams were eliminated in the first round. Sheldon Keefe took over for Babcock last season and led the team to the qualifying round in the bubble environment, but the Leafs didn’t make it out of that stage.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Toronto had a 3-1 lead on Montreal in this series, but the Canadiens bounced back to force a Game 7 thanks to two straight overtime victories. The winner of the series will play the Winnipeg Jets.