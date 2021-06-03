Maple Leafs' legend Doug Gilmour slams fan on social media after jersey-burning post

Hell hath no fury like a scorned Maple Leafs fan.

Toronto fans are still reeling in anguish after being eliminated from the Stanley Cup Playoffs by the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night despite leading the series 3-1, but former Leafs' legend Doug Gilmour spoke out on Twitter after someone appeared to post a photo burning his jersey.

"Well this is very disappointing. How do I approach this?" Gilmour said in the post, which has since been taken down. "We’re all disappointed the Leafs didn’t make it to the second round. This is on social media, this guy setting my jersey on fire. I don’t play for the Leafs but I support the Leafs."

Gilmour, 57, played 20 seasons in the NHL , seven of which he played in Toronto.

"Please respect the Leafs jersey, and if you don’t want it, donate it to a charity, hospital or someone you know," he continued. "Charities are desperate to raise money right now and these jerseys can help them if you don’t want them."

The man behind the post told the Toronto Sun that he only burned the sweater as a part of a bet if the Leafs lost.

"I made a bet and I had to stand by it," Robert Chalmers told the Sun. "I’d like to apologize for personally offending Doug Gilmour and his family. It was never my intention to disrespect them."

"Unfortunately, Doug Gilmour was the only jersey I had to sacrifice for the bet, and believe me it hurt me more than it hurt him," he continued. "The least of my intentions was to disappoint my childhood hero and idol.

"The fact that #93 is the only jersey I ever had and ever wore speaks volumes to the commitment I previously had as a Leafs fan."

Gilmour told the Sun that he "accepts his apology," a likely reason as to why the tweet was deleted.

The Canadiens advanced to the second round where they will take on the Winnipeg Jets. Toronto has lost seven straight postseason series and dropped eight straight games in which it could have eliminated an opponent.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.