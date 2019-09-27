Toronto Maple Leafs GM learned about Auston Matthews' alleged disorderly conduct through social media

Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas said Wednesday he learned through social media about Auston Matthews being accused of disorderly conduct.

Dubas said he called Matthews after the report came out that his star center was facing the charge after an incident in Arizona, according to Yahoo Sports.

“He was very honest about it,” Dubas said. “No denying anything. He was very honest with me about what had happened. I would have liked to have known before, but I’m happy in the moment when he could have ducked away or deferred that he was honest with me.”

Matthews is facing a disorderly conduct charge from an incident that occurred in May.

Matthews, 22, was standing with a group in Scottsdale on May 26 when a female security guard got out of her car startled because someone had tugged on her door handle, according to the Arizona Republic, which cited a police report. The security guard had been parked outside a Scottsdale condo complex at the time.

Matthews reportedly told the unnamed security guard that he wanted to see how she would respond. According to the police report, the guard told the former No. 1 overall pick that she is a military veteran and suffers from PTSD. She said the incident was “disturbing and put her on edge.”

The hockey player then allegedly walked a short distance and pulled down his pants, bent over and grabbed his butt cheeks, according to the report. The guard told police Matthews still had his boxers on.

Police reviewed security footage from the incident and management later told authorities the man seen with his pants to his ankles was a “major hockey player,” according to the Arizona Republic.

Matthews is entering his fourth season with the Maple Leafs. He scored 36 goals in 68 games last season.

