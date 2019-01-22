Manny Pacquiao’s Los Angeles home burglarized during fight: report

Boxing champ Manny Pacquiao may have won in the ring on Saturday, but he lost at home.

Pacquiao’s Los Angeles residence was broken into Saturday afternoon, around the same time the eight-division world champion was in the ring with Adrien Broner in Las Vegas, according to local media.

Tony Im, a public information officer for the Los Angeles Police Department, said the robbery happened around 4:15 p.m. on Saturday. He said suspect ransacked the location and took property, and that nobody was home at the time.

Pacquiao’s spokesman Mike Quinn confirmed the burglary to NBC News, simply stating: “Yep, he was robbed. No other info is being released right now."

The 40-year-old Pacquiao dominated over Broner, who is at least a decade younger, shutting down talk of possible retirement for the native of the Philippines. Pacquiao retained his welterweight title against Broner.

