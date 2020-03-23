Manny Pacquiao says 'he's not afraid to die' helping to fight coronavirus in Philippines

Legendary boxer Manny Pacquiao said Saturday “he’s not afraid to die” to help the Philippines during the coronavirus pandemic.

Pacquiao, who was elected to the Philippines’ House of Representatives, entered politics in 2010. Six years later, he was elected as a senator and is now serving a six-year term.

The Philippines currently has 380 reported cases and 25 deaths. The coronavirus, as a whole, has affected many countries worldwide, travel has been limited, and major sports organizations and events have been either canceled or postponed.

There have been more than 294,000 cases confirmed globally, according to the World Health Organization.

"If you are a leader, you have to be a front-liner," Pacquiao told the Manila Bulletin. He added that he is "not afraid to die" to help his people.

"You have to lead people and let people see that you are with them,” Pacquiao said. “I grew up poor. I know what they feel.”

According to ABS-CBN, Pacquiao recently donated approximately 600,000 face masks to front-liners tackling the coronavirus in the Philippines. He also teamed up with Alibaba billionaire Jack Ma to donate 50,000 COVID-19 testing kits.

He has also made "numerous public appearances [to try and] reassure residents fearful" of the disease, according to Boxing Scene.

Pacquiao is a former eight-weight world champion boxer, and according to Insider, he is still ranked as one of the 15 best fighters in the world. In his most recent fight last January, Pacquiao defeated Adrien Broner.