Manny Pacquiao beats Keith Thurman by split decision following first-round knockdown

Continuing to revitalize his career, 40-year-old Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines defeated Keith Thurman of the U.S. by split-decision bout Saturday night in Las Vegas.

It was the third straight win for Pacquiao and 62nd victory of his career – and included a first-round knockdown of Thurman.

Thurman, 30, a native of Florida, had come into the match undefeated.

RUSSIAN BOXER MAKSIM DADASHEV UNDERGOES BRAIN SURGERY AFTER DEVASTATING LOSS: REPORTS

"It was fun," Pacquiao told the Associated Press afterward. "My opponent is a good fighter and boxer. He was strong. ... I think he did his best, and I did my best. I think we made the fans happy tonight because it was a good fight."

"I think we made the fans happy tonight because it was a good fight." — Manny Pacquiao

Two of the evening's judges scored the bout 115-112 in favor of Pacquiao, while Glenn Feldman scored it 114-113 for Thurman. The Associated Press also scored it 115-112 for Pacquiao.

Both fighters came out punching in the first round -- then Pacquiao combined a left to the body and a right hook to send Thurman to the canvas 25 seconds before the bell.

But Thurman recovered and the fight went the distance before a sellout crowd.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I knew it was close," Thurman said about the scoring, according to the Associated Press. "He had the momentum because he got the knockdown in Round 1. ... I wish I had a little bit more output to go toe to toe. My conditioning, my output was just behind Manny Pacquiao's tonight. Tonight was a blessing and a lesson."

After the decision, Thurman called for a rematch, and the crowd cheered in approval.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.