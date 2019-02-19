Manny Machado signs record-breaking $300M free agent contract with San Diego Padres: reports

Manny Machado has reportedly signed a record free-agent contract with the San Diego Padres.

Machado, four-time All-Star and two-time Gold Glove winner, reportedly signed a 10-year, $300 million deal with the Padres Tuesday, which includes an opt-out option after the fifth year. It would be the biggest free-agent contract in the history of U.S. sports.

NEW YORK YANKEES' STAR PITCHERS CHIDE NEW YORK METS' JACOB DEGROM OVER POSSIBLE INNINGS LIMIT

ESPN first reported Machado signed with the Padres. MLB.com was first to report the figures. Yahoo Sports reported Machado’s player option.

Padres chairman Ron Fowler told The Athletic they had not yet reached a deal with Machado and were "continuing discussions."

Machado spent seven seasons with the Baltimore Orioles before he was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the middle of last season where he helped the team reach the World Series for the second straight year only to lose to the Boston Red Sox.

The 26-year-old infielder played in every game between his time with the Orioles and Dodgers. He batted .297 with 37 home runs and recorded a .905 OPS.

The signing comes days after spring training opened up and amid controversy about owners unwilling to pay big name free agents the money they were reportedly commanding.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Machado signing also puts the focus on Bryce Harper, who was also reportedly commanding similar figures.