Manning not at practice for Broncos, as they start preparation for Chiefs

Peyton Manning was a no-show to start practice Wednesday with the Denver Broncos.

Manning is nursing a sore right ankle after taking a hit from Chargers defensive lineman Corey Liuget last Sunday.

The Broncos reported no further damage to Manning's ankle after an MRI on Monday. Interim coach Jack Del Rio said the quarterback's status for practice would be determined later in the week but that Manning would definitely play Sunday night against Kansas City.

Manning has been dealing with sore ankles since last month when he took hits in games against Jacksonville and Indianapolis in back-to-back weeks.

The 16th-year veteran was held out of a Wednesday practice three weeks ago, before a game against the Redskins. He played that game and threw for 354 yards and four touchdowns.