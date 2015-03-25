Manhattan Regional: Day One

In what was the most offensive game of day one of the 2013 NCAA Tournament, the top-seed and host Kansas State Wildcats posted a 20-11 victory over the fourth-seed Wichita State Shockers during the Manhattan Regional.

After Wichita State (39-27) put up a pair of runs up in the top of the first inning, the Wildcats (42-17) erupted for nine runs in the bottom half of the inning and never looked back.

Ross Kivett was 4-for-5 with a home run, four RBI and four runs scored while Tanner Witt also managed four hits and four runs for Kansas State. Austin Fisher went 3-for-4 with three RBI as well for the Wildcats who had six different batters record multi-hit games.

Casey Gillaspie went just 1-for-4 for Wichita State but knocked in three runs on a double while Johnny Coy was 2-for-4 with a three-run double of his own.

A three-run rally in the eighth inning broke a tie and allowed the third-seed Bryant Bulldogs to capture a surprising 4-1 victory over the Arkansas Razorbacks in the regional's other game of day one.

With the scored knotted at 1-1, Kevin Brown hit an RBI single to put Bryant ahead in the eighth inning. John Mullen followed that with an RBI triple and scored when Carl Anderson hit a single to left field. Salvatore Lisanti finished off the final four innings of the game to get the win.

Arkansas had just three hits in the contest and Jalen Beeks let up three runs in his lone inning of work to take the loss. Barrett Astin had allowed just one unearned run while striking out seven in seven innings before Beeks entered the game.

On Saturday Wichita State and Arkansas will meet up in the loser's bracket while Kansas State and Bryant will play later in the day in the winner's bracket. The winner of the Wichita State/Arkansas contest will face the loser between Kansas State and Bryant on Sunday for a spot in the regional final. The loser of the Wichita State/Arkansas contest on Saturday will be eliminated from the tournament.