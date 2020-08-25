Manchester United's Harry Maguire guilty of assault, attempted bribery after fight on Greek island: report

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire was found guilty of assault and attempted bribery after getting involved in an altercation on the Greek island of Mykonos last week.

Maguire was found guilty of aggravated assault, resisting arrest and repeated attempts of bribery on Tuesday after just one day in court, despite pleas from his defense team that they did not have adequate time to prepare for trial, Sky Sports reported.

His defense attorney Alexis Anagnostakis told a court in Syros on Tuesday that the 27-year-old English center was vacationing with family and friends when his sister was approached by two Albanian men and fainted shortly after being injected with an unknown substance, according to Sky Sports.

Plainclothes police officers got involved in the argument but Anagnostakis claimed that instead of being taken to a hospital like they asked, Maguire and another defendant were taken into custody.

That’s when Maguire says he was kicked in the leg by officers who told him, “Your career is over.”

But prosecutors painted a different picture, one in which Maguire was aggravated and yelled explitives at the officers.

One officer said that Maguire attempted to break away when he realized he was being detained while another claimed that he was shoved by the football star and fell backward, injuring his back and leg. A third corroborated their stories.

Once at the police station, Greek law enforcement claimed that Maguire tried to leverage his freedom using his celebrity status and wealth.

"Do you know who I am? I am the captain of Manchester United, I am very rich, I can give you money, I can pay you, please let us go,” Maguire allegedly said, according to Sky Sports.

Maguire was released from custody last week but did not appear in court on Tuesday.