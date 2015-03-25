Manassero wins 3-way playoff to capture PGA Championship

Matteo Manassero birdied the fourth playoff hole on Sunday to top Simon Khan and Marc Warren, and win the BMW PGA Championship.

The 20-year-old Italian, who became the youngest winner of the European Tour's signature event, captured his fourth career victory.

"I feel unbelievable, really emotional," Manassero said after the win. "It's been an amazing week. I have always felt something really special about this place and this tournament. Everything has come together this week. I managed to play well and managed to stay in contention after a tough day on Friday and pulled it off with this playoff."

Khan fired a 6-under 66 during his final round, while Manassero and Warren carded matching 69s to finish four rounds at Wentworth Club at 10-under-par 278.

Miguel Angel Jimenez finished with a birdie and an eagle to close out a 5- under 67 and meet third-round leader Alejandro Canizares (72) in fourth place at 9-under.

Canizares could have joined the playoff with a 15-foot eagle putt at the 18th, but he missed it wide left.

Ernie Els (67), James Kingston (68) and Eddie Pepperell (69) shared sixth at 8-under.

Warren held the outright lead at 11-under with five holes to play after opening his back nine with a string of four straight birdies from the 10th.

Kahn, who won here in 2010, followed with a birdie at his final hole to take the clubhouse lead at minus-10 and was joined there by Manassero after his birdie putt from the fringe at the 13th.

Warren then failed to convert a 15-foot par putt at the 15th after blasting out of the sand, resulting in a bogey that made it a three-way tie for first.

Manassero and Warren both had a chance for the outright lead with birdie putts from about 20 feet at the last, but neither converted, and the trio returned to the 18th tee for the playoff.

At the first extra hole, Warren hit his drive well right into a group of trees, essentially making it a two-man race as he was forced to take an unplayable lie.

He elected to go back to the tee to take his third shot, and his fourth fell into the water in front of the green to erase all hope of a par save.

Manassero and Khan would eventually convert birdie putts to advance to the second playoff hole.

After the duo each missed birdie efforts from inside 20 feet at the second playoff and traded birdies at the third, Khan's second shot on the fourth landed short, in the stream running in front of the green.

Manassero then hit his second onto the right side of the green about 25 feet from the pin and he calmly 2-putted for the win.

"I've done absolutely nothing wrong this week, and it's all positives and looking forward to my next event," said Khan. "I wanted to prove to myself I've got it in me and that's been the great thing today. I've played great."

The top of the leaderboard was fluid all day, with several players holding at least a share of the lead.

The first to meet Canizares atop the leaderboard was Lee Westwood, who birdied his second hole to meet the leader at 9-under.

Canizares and Westwood, who were playing alongside each other in the final group, both birdied the third to move to 10-under, but Canizares' bogey at the fourth following an errant drive handed Westwood the outright lead, which turned into two strokes when he birdied the same hole.

A spectator's camera went off during the backswing of Westwood's drive at the sixth and he seemed to carry that distraction through the rest of the day as he fell apart from there.

He would eventually bogey the sixth as his second shot sailed over the green before he 2-putted to drop his advantage to one, and followed that with a 3- putt bogey at the seventh to make it a four-way tie for first with Canizares, Khan and Manassero.

Westwood stopped the short bogey streak with a birdie at the eighth to regain the lead, but Manassero promptly met him at 10-under when he holed out a birdie from a greenside bunker at the ninth.

Manassero, however, bogeyed the 11th to fall back into a share of second.

Warren supplanted the Italian by capping his lengthy birdie streak at the 12th, and took sole possession of first when Westwood bogeyed the 11th.

Westwood, 12th-ranked player in the world, then double bogeyed the 12th after taking an unplayable drop with his errant drive into the trees, as he fell four strokes off the pace.

NOTES: It was the first three-way playoff in the Championship since 1976 when Neil Coles beat Eamonn Darcy and Gary Player ... It was the longest playoff in the event's history ... Manassero has won both playoffs he has been involved in on the European Tour. His other playoff win came at the 2012 Singapore Open ... The victory will move Manassero from 57th to 30th in the world golf rankings.