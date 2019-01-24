Man who shot Arizona official over stadium funding shows up to hearing to brag

An Arizona man who served a 12-year sentence for shooting a county official in 1997 after she voted in favor of a tax to help pay for the construction of Chase Field bragged about it Wednesday during a hearing about using city funds to renovate Talking Stick Resort Arena.

Larry Naman shot former Maricopa County Supervisor Mary Rose Wilcox after she voted in favor of a sales tax that helped pay for construction of the Arizona Diamondbacks' stadium before the team's inaugural season. Naman on Wednesday spoke out against using funds to renovate the Phoenix Suns’ stadium.

PHOENIX SUNS OWNER HEARS MOUTHFUL FROM CRITIC AT CITY COUNCIL MEETING AFTER REPORT OF RELOCATION THREAT

“On Aug. 13, 1997, I walked into the Maricopa County Board auditorium and shot Mary Rose Wilcox,” he said, according to 12 News. “If you go ahead and pass it, you’re crossing a line that’s equivalent to an act of violence against the public.”

Naman told reporters later he didn’t intend to kill Wilcox, who was shot in her backside, but he said she deserved the wound.

“It’s saying I have no regrets over what I did, that’s what it’s saying,” he said.

The motion on whether to give the Suns $230 million to renovate their area passed, 6-2.