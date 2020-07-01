Man who punched Eagles' Dallas Goedert says he was protecting friends

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert was attacked at a South Dakota restaurant last month, and the initial video showed that he was sucker-punched unprovoked. However, the man who punched Goedert has spoken out and he said that it wasn’t a cheap shot. He claimed that he was protecting a friend, and suffered injuries as well.

Kyle Hadala, who spoke with TMZ Sports, said that the video of the June 19 altercation didn’t tell the full story. He added that Goedert and his friends were “harassing” them at a previous bar over the choice of music they were playing on the jukebox.

EAGLES' DALLAS GOEDERT WAS SUCKER-PUNCHED AT RESTAURANT DURING DINNER WITH FAMILY, VIDEO SHOWS

Hadala said that his people left for a new bar, but Goedert and his group followed them. The situation eventually escalated very quickly, Hadala told TMZ.

"They were extremely aggressive and disrespectful," he told the website. “They picked out my smaller colleague from the group, got in his face, and made very threatening remarks toward his personal well-being.”

Hadala added: "Then one of his crew told my other colleague, and I quote, ‘You’re just a fat f--king pu--y. I'll beat the s--t out of you.’”

In the video, when Goedert puts his hands on Hadala’s friend, that’s when he decided to take action. Hadala said that he had multiple lacerations from the incident, and he needed stitches and staples to close the wounds.

“At this point, I was in fear for both of my friends' well-being especially due to the fact there were 10 of them and we were not familiar with the area,” he said. “I protected my friend and then was ambushed by 5 to 7 individuals that punched, kicked, threw beer bottles, etc., trying to cause me bodily harm which I received medical treatment at the hospital for my injuries the next day.”

Hadala was arrested and booked on an assault charge. His lawyer says they plan on fighting the case, according to TMZ. The website also reported that they tried reaching out to Goedert for comment but haven’t heard back yet.