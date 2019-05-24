Mallory Edens, daughter of Milwaukee Bucks co-owner, trolls Drake with shirt; rapper fires back

Mallory Edens, the daughter of Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Wes Edens, appeared to take a shot at Drake during Thursday night’s game between the Bucks and Toronto Raptors.

Edens was sitting next to Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers on the sideline of Game 5 and was wearing a shirt with the rapper Pusha T on it.

The shirt appeared to be a shot at Drake, who last year had a brief feud with Pusha T and has been criticized over his antics during Raptors games.

Edens didn’t speak on the shirt, but the message was clear and Drake got whiff of it.

The “Scorpion” rapper quickly changed his Instagram profile picture to a photo of Edens. He also posted a photo of her on his Instagram Stories.

“All is fair in war and war and trust me I’ll still get you tickets to ovo fest,” Drake wrote.

Drake, who is an ambassador for the Raptors, received criticism for his sideline outbursts during Game 4, in which he was seen rubbing the shoulders of Toronto coach Nick Nurse and making fun of Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo after he missed a free throw.