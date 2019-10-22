NBA's Malik Beasley fights NFL's Su'a Cravens in apartment lobby, video shows

An NBA player and a free-agent NFL defensive back were caught on surveillance footage fighting in the lobby of an upscale Denver apartment building reportedly over a woman.

The fight between Denver Nuggets forward Malik Beasley and former Denver Broncos defensive back Su’a Cravens occurred in August. TMZ Sports obtained the video of the fight and published it on Sunday.

The video shows Beasley in the lobby apparently pacing back and forth and when Cravens, who was still with the Broncos at the time, enters the building and a heated confrontation begins. The two then start brawling with a woman and a friend of Beasley’s getting involved. The two try to peel Cravens off of the NBA player. The woman tries to step in between the two athletes but to no avail.

Beasley and Cravens eventually stepped outside the lobby, and it was unclear what happened after that.

According to TMZ Sports, Cravens bragged about beating up Beasley on Snapchat: "I just had to beat a n---a a—that just tried me. Scratched my face, but I f----d that n---a up, ol b---h a-s n---a.”

Police were not called to the scene and charges were not filed.

The woman in the middle of the brawl was identified as Instagram model Montana Yao. She is the mother of Beasley’s son, who was born in March and was featured in an Instagram post earlier this month.

Beasley is in entering his fourth season with the Nuggets. He averaged 11.3 points and 2.5 rebounds in the 2018-19 season.

Cravens is looking for a new NFL team. Craves played five games for the Broncos last season but was part of the team’s trim down prior to the start of the season. He last had a workout with the Miami Dolphins in October.