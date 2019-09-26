Expand / Collapse search
Major League Soccer lifts ban on anti-fascist Iron Front flag at games after protests

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
Major League Soccer on Tuesday reportedly reversed a ban on fans waving the anti-fascist Iron Front flag at games through the rest of the season and the playoffs.

The decision came after some Portland Timbers and Seattle Sounders fans protested being barred from games with walkouts and silent demonstrations, The Washington Post reported.

PORTLAND, OR - AUGUST 23: At minute 33 of the first half, the Timbers Army supporters group break their silence and displays numerous flags and versions of the iron front symbol as they sing and old Italian Partisan song, "Bella Ciao", during the Seattle Sounders 2-1 victory over the Portland Timbers at Providence Park on August 23, 2019 in Portland. (Photo by Diego Diaz/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images).

MLS cited their ban on political statements at games, maintaining the flag falls under that category because it's used by Antifa.

A fan waving a Trump flag was also removed from a game early in the season.

“As part of this decision to update the Fan Code of Conduct for 2020, MLS has suspended the prohibition on the Iron Front imagery at matches for the balance of the 2019 season and Audi MLS Cup Playoffs while the working group conducts its analysis," MLS' statement says in part.

The symbol was once used by the German paramilitary organization Iron Front that opposed the Nazis before World War II.