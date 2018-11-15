Chiefs-Rams fans get change fees waived by major air carriers after Mexico City game cancelled

After poor field conditions forced the NFL to scuttle a much-anticipated game set for Mexico City next week, two major airlines said they would waive change fees for football fans who must now travel to Los Angeles to see the contest.

United Airlines and American Airlines both announced they would nix the fees for fans of the Kansas City Chiefs or Los Angeles Rams who need to re-route their trips from Mexico to the City of Angels. The game between the Chiefs and Rams, which some analysts are calling a possible Super Bowl preview, was supposed to be played at Estadio Azteca, but the field was deemed unsafe for NFL players after significant wear and tear from a large concert and recent soccer matches.

“Need to change your flight for a certain [football] game in Los Angeles on Monday night?” United asked in a tweet Wednesday. “We’ve waived our change fee, sports fans.”

American Airlines also responded to ESPN reporter Lindsey Thiry on Twitter, saying they made the move to waive the fees Tuesday.

The NFL’s decision to relocate the game affected many Chiefs fans in particular who were set to fly to Mexico City within the next week. Some had even bought gear that promoted the neutral-site game, according to FOX4 Kansas City.