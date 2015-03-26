Mahan withdraws in Australia with neck injury

Hunter Mahan withdrew from the Australian Open Friday morning with a neck injury, putting his status on the United States' Presidents Cup team in doubt.

Mahan finished his first round at one-over 73, but was unable to make it out for Friday's second round. He is scheduled to participate in next week's Presidents Cup at Royal Melbourne Golf Club, but that could change if the injury is deemed serious enough.

With Steve Stricker's neck injury also casting doubt over his participation, captain Fred Couples -- who is near the top of the leaderboard at the Australian Open -- said he would likely select PGA Champion Keegan Bradley as the top replacement for any injury.

So with Mahan's status now in doubt, it becomes a little more likely that Bradley could be named to the team. If selected to replace either Stricker or Mahan, Bradley would become the seventh player on the 13-player team to make his first Presidents Cup appearance in 2011.

Mahan is a two-time Presidents Cup participant and two-time Ryder Cup participant, alternating between each for the past four years.