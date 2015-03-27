Magic keep playoff hopes alive by beating the Celtics

ORLANDO (Reuters) - The Orlando Magic again staved off elimination in the Eastern Conference final with a commanding 113-92 win against the Boston Celtics in Game Five on Wednesday.

Two days after beating the Celtics 96-92 in an overtime thriller in Boston to stay alive, the Magic delivered a confident display on their home court to trail 3-2 in the best-of-seven series.

Guard Jameer Nelson top scored for Orlando with 24 points while muscular center Dwight Howard weighed in with 21 points, along with 10 rebounds and five blocked shots.

Rasheed Wallace contributed 21 points to lead the way for Boston, who had appeared to have the series firmly in control after winning the first two games in Orlando.

Game Six is in Boston on Friday when the Celtics need just one more win to advance to the NBA finals.

