'Madden' teases next cover athletes with two goats in video

EA Sports on Monday teased the cover athletes for the next iteration of the "Madden" series.

The video posted on social media showed what appeared to be an older goat and a younger goat standing side by side near a barn. The cover athletes will officially be announced Thursday, but speculation ran rampant on social media.

Former NFL running back Peyton Hillis, who was on the cover for "Madden 12" appeared in the video tending to the barn and the animals.

"Hey, it’s Peyton. Yeah. They did it again," Hillis said in the clip.

It’s unclear what he meant in the clip. Many fans believe Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes are destined to be on the cover of the video game. "Madden" hasn’t had a double cover athlete since "Madden NFL 10" when Larry Fitzgerald and Troy Polamalu were on the front of the box.

Brady was on the cover of the game for "Madden NFL 18" when he was a member of the New England Patriots. Mahomes was the cover athlete for "Madden NFL 20."

Lamar Jackson was on the cover of "Madden NFL 21." The game was playable on iOS, Android, Windows, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, Xbox X/S and Stadia.

While the game received a score of 7.75 out of 10 from Game Informer, fans were still upset over the lack of depth in the video game’s franchise mode.

According to Games Radar, EA CEO Andrew Wilson vowed to build on a good 2020 with a "massive year of innovation and expansion."