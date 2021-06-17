Madden 22 cover will feature NFL's top quarterbacks

Madden 22 will have the two top quarterbacks in the NFL on its cover when the game is released later this year.

Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes will be featured as the two co-cover athletes for the game. EA Sports officially announced the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs stars on Thursday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

EA Sports also dropped a trailer for the game promising a "whole new vibe" and "all-new" game day experience.

The announcement came two days after EA Sports released a teaser trailer for the game. The trailer featured an elder goat and a baby goat. Many NFL fans already guessed that it would be Brady and Mahomes on the cover.

Madden hasn’t had a double cover athlete since Madden NFL 10 when Larry Fitzgerald and Troy Polamalu were on the front of the box.

BILL BELICHICK WON'T SAY IF HE CONGRATULATED TOM BRADY ON SUPER BOWL VICTORY

Brady was on the cover of the game for Madden NFL 18 when he was a member of the New England Patriots. Mahomes was the cover athlete for Madden NFL 20.

Lamar Jackson was on the cover of Madden NFL 21. The game was playable on iOS, Android, Windows, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, Xbox X/S and Stadia.

While the game received a score of 7.75 out of 10 from Game Informer, fans were still upset over the lack of depth in the video game’s franchise mode.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to Games Radar, EA CEO Andrew Wilson vowed to build on a good 2020 with a "massive year of innovation and expansion."