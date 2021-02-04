'Madden 21' predicts Super Bowl LV winner between Chiefs, Bucs

"Madden 21" on Wednesday released its official prediction for Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The leading NFL video game simulated the title matchup between the two teams and predicted a 37-27 victory and a second straight Super Bowl win for the Chiefs.

Patrick Mahomes also takes home his second consecutive Super Bowl MVP award, according to the simulation. He had 422 passing yards and four touchdown passes in the game. His counterpart, Tom Brady, had 332 passing yards, three touchdown passes and an interception.

Mahomes throws two touchdown passes to Tyreek Hill and each to Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Travis Kelce. Hill has a 63-yard touchdown catch and hits a top speed of 22 mph on the play, according to the game.

While the game finishes with a 10-point disparity between the two teams, Brady finds Rob Gronkowski in the fourth quarter to tie the game. Mahomes would then run for a 12-yard touchdown to go up a touchdown and then a Harrison Butker field goal would put the game away.

Should the "Madden 21" sim be absolutely correct, it would continue the trend of close Super Bowl games. The Chiefs only beat the San Francisco 49ers last year by 11 points. Brady and the New England Patriots beat the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII by 10 points, and the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Patriots by eight points in Super Bowl LII.

Last year, "Madden" predicted a Chiefs win, as well.