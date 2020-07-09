'Madden 21' gives this rookie quarterback the highest rating

EA Sports’ “Madden 21” released the ratings of the NFL’s rookie quarterbacks on Thursday.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was rated the highest among the top rookies who were drafted in April. The No. 1 pick of the draft was rated 76 overall.

Burrow’s rating to start the 2020 season was better than the Arizona Cardinals’ Kyler Murray. According to Cards Wire, Murray was rated a 73.

Pro Football Hall of Famer Steve Young revealed the ratings to the rookie quarterbacks.

Among the other first-round draft picks, Miami Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa was rated 73, Green Bay Packers’ Jordan Love was rated 71, Los Angeles Chargers’ Justin Herbert was rated 70.

Philadelphia Eagles’ Jalen Hurts (68), Indianapolis Colts’ Jacob Eason (63), Buffalo Bills’ Jake Fromm (62), Tennessee Titans’ Cole McDonald and New York Jets’ James Morgan (60) were among the other rookie quarterbacks rated.

Lamar Jackson is the “Madden 21” cover athlete for the latest installment of the video-game series. Jackson and the other veteran football players will have their ratings revealed next week.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was the cover athlete for last year’s game. He appeared to break the dreaded “Madden Curse.” Mahomes led the Chiefs to a Super Bowl victory.