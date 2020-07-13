'Madden 21' reveals first member of game's 99 club

“Madden 21” released the first member of its 99 club for the new installment of the video games series.

Patrick Mahomes became the first player to be rated a 99 for this year’s video game. EA Sports made the official announcement Monday. The Super Bowl MVP also received a gift box, which included a giant No. 99 chain.

The video game series is releasing the rest of its player ratings this week as the official release of this year’s installment inches closer. It’s unclear who the other players in the 99 club will be but social media photos appeared to give fans a spoiler as to who else is in the club with Mahomes.

Three other players are expected to get a 99 rating, including the Carolina Panthers’ Christian McCaffrey, Los Angeles Rams’ Aaron Donald, and New England Patriots’ Stephon Gilmore.

The rest of the club has not been confirmed.

Last year’s game featured Houston Texans’ DeAndre Hopkins, Chicago Bears’ Khalil Mack, Seattle Seahawks’ Bobby Wagner, and Donald in the 99 club.

Lamar Jackson is the “Madden 21” cover athlete for the latest installment of the video-game series.

Mahomes was the cover athlete for last year’s game. He appeared to break the dreaded “Madden Curse.” Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a Super Bowl victory.