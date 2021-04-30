'Macho Fan' electrifies NFL Draft crowd ahead of Browns' second-round pick

A big-time Cleveland Browns fanatic got the crowd pumped up at the NFL Draft in Cleveland on Friday night right before the hometown team was about to make their choice in the second round.

The "Macho Fan" was dressed in Browns colors and bore a resemblance to the late WWE legend "Macho Man" Randy Savage. The fan even had a title belt with the Browns logo on it.

The hyped-up fan greeted Commissioner Roger Goodell as he came out to announce the pick and gave him a hearty pat on the back.

The "Macho Fan" garnered some swift reaction on social media.

The Browns ended up selecting Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah with the No. 52 pick.

Owusu-Koramoah was a standout player for the Fighting Irish. He won the 2020 Defensive Player of the Year and the Dick Butkus Award, as the top linebacker in college football.

In 2020, the Virginia native played in 12 games and recorded 62 total tackles and 1.5 sacks. He added an interception and five forced fumbles, one of which was returned for a touchdown.

The unanimous All-American will certainly insert another weapon in the Browns' defense. Cleveland already added Jadeveon Clowney and John Johnson among others in the offseason. The team was 21st in points allowed and 17th in yards allowed.