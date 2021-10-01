Mac Jones on Tom Brady, Bucs matchup: 'It's really just us against the other team'

On the other side of Tom Brady’s return to New England is Mac Jones trying to recover from the Patriots’ Week 3 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

The 23-year-old rookie quarterback, who most definitely grew up watching Brady put a licking on NFL teams, was asked about his matchup with Brady.

"It's really just us against the other team, and that's how it always will be, and it's not like one person versus one person, so I think that a lot of it is 11 on 11, and that's what goes into it, and that's how they're going to look at it," Jones said Tuesday. "That's how every team looks at it. It's just you're getting a chance to compete in a primetime game, and it just kind of is what it is."

Jones said he tried to emulate his game after Brady.

"I watched a lot of NFL football and college football growing up, so just watching teams that were good, like the Patriots, obviously, learning a lot from all the quarterbacks I got to see on TV and different things that they do. Just getting the ball out and moving the offense down the field, so nothing specific. Just in general, just trying to, when you're young, you just want to watch and learn, and a lot of it, for me, was like the X's and O's, so just learning the X's and O's and offensive football and the detail that goes into it, so I've always just enjoyed watching good quarterbacks who know how to do that," he said.

Through three games, the Patriots are 1-2.

He is 81-for-120 with 737 passing yards, two touchdown passes and three interceptions through those games.

"I think just handling adversity, you know. Things aren't always going to go perfect, and they're never going to go perfect, honestly," Jones said. "In the NFL, there's good players on both sides of the ball, and you know, it just goes back to practice execution and just trying to learn and keep moving forward, and like I said, improve on one thing every day and just go from there."