Mac Jones impressing Patriots' teammates with surprising 'swag'

Mac Jones will have to work hard and beat out a veteran superstar to win the New England Patriots’ starting quarterback job in Week 1 of the 2020 season – but he’s already impressing his teammates.

The former Alabama superstar – who was taken with the No. 15 pick of the 2021 draft – has had a positive impact so far during the organized team activities (OTAs).

"Mac, good energy. Awesome guy, man. You can tell he's happy to be here. Comes to work and you just can feel his energy and his leadership already," Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne said Thursday, via WEEI Radio.

"He has a swag to him that I didn't know that he had at first. He's out there confident and that's what you need in a quarterback, and in all our players. You've gotta have confidence. He's come in with that and I think that's going to take him a long way. If you can believe in yourself in all times, for any player, you'll have success anywhere you are. So I can just see the confidence."

Hunter Henry also commented on Jones’ performance in camp so far.

"Mac’s doing a great job," Henry said, via Mass Live. "He’s obviously new and I’m new. We’re just all going through it together, him being even new to the atmosphere of this next level. He’s doing a great job. Good to have him here and we’re all excited for him."

Jones, Bourne and Henry are a part of the new look Patriots.

The 2020 season was a bit rough for New England as they missed the playoffs for the first time in ages. The team also had a bunch of coronavirus opt-outs, which didn’t help their case for a playoff spot.