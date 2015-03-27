Lynx sign veteran C McWilliams-Franklin

The Minnesota Lynx re-signed veteran center Franklin on Monday.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

McWilliams-Franklin has been named an All-Star six times during her 13-year WNBA career and ranks second in league history in rebounds (2,836) and 11th in points (4,737).

She appeared in 34 games for Minnesota last season, averaging 8.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists. She added 10.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists a game in the playoffs for Minnesota en route to the WNBA championship.

"We are pleased to have Taj back with us for the 2012 season," said Lynx executive vice president Roger Griffith. "She was a big part of our championship team, and will play a big role in our attempt to win back-to-back titles."

Through 407 career games with Orlando/Connecticut, Los Angeles, Detroit, Washington, New York and Minnesota, McWilliams-Franklin has career averages of 11.6 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists.