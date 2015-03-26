Lukaku completes Chelsea switch

Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku completed his switch from Anderlecht to Chelsea on Thursday on a transfer fee reported to be as much as $33 million.

Lukaku, 18, will be eligible to play Saturday against West Bromwich in the English Premier League.

"Amazing. It's a dream come true," Lukaku told Chelsea's website. "I dreamed to play here since I was 10 years old, thinking about shaking hands with all those players like John Terry and Frank Lampard and Didier Drogba.

"It's amazing to arrive here in a big club with big ambition. It was just what I was searching for."

Lukaku, who is 6-foot-4, has already has played 10 matches for Belgium and had 16 goals for Anderlecht last season.