LSU's expected starting quarterback, Myles Brennan, needs surgery ASAP

There’s bad news in the Bayou. LSU quarterback Myles Brennan suffered a serious arm injury today and will require surgery as soon as tomorrow. TigerBait.com reported that the injury is to his left arm, which is his non-throwing arm. At this point, a timetable for his return to the lineup has yet to be determined.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

A redshirt junior, Brennan was expected to open the season as the Tigers’ starting signal caller. Last fall he threw for 11 touchdowns and more than 1,100 yards in LSU’s first three games of the season before being injured.

Head coach Ed Orgeron addressed the injury in a statement Monday: "Myles Brennan suffered a severe injury that will require surgery," said Orgeron. "His timeline is yet to be determined. Myles has done everything we have asked of him this summer and was in the fight to be the starting quarterback at LSU."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sources have confirmed the break was to Brennan’s left humerus bone and he’ll undergo surgery Tuesday. In his absence, sophomore Max Johnson will likely open the season against UCLA as the Tigers’ starting quarterback. As a true freshman in 2020, Johnson won both of his starts (against Florida and Ole Miss) throwing for six touchdowns and just one interception.