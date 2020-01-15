LSU Tigers threatened with arrest for smoking after national title win: report

The image of LSU quarterback Joe Burrow smoking a cigar after he and his team defeated Clemson on Monday to win the national championship was burned in a lot of fans’ minds immediately after the game.

Burrow wasn’t the only person puffing on a stogie after the win, according to the many reporters who said the Tigers’ locker room was extremely hazy as the team celebrated. However, police at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans quickly put a damper on the cigar-smoking.

According to AL.com, a police officer warned that LSU players smoking cigars in the locker room were going to be arrested. Some LSU players were reportedly smiling, thinking the warning was a joke-- but it wasn’t.

Another officer reportedly told players that his commander said smoking was not allowed.

Nobody was arrested.

Burrow was named the Offensive Player of the Game thanks to his performance in the title game. He was 31-for-49 with 463 passing yards, five touchdown passes and a rushing touchdown.

Burrow finished the 2019 season with 5,671 passing yards, 60 touchdown passes and six interceptions. He set the record for most touchdown passes in a single season, breaking the previous record set by Hawaii’s Colt Brennan during the 2006 season with 58.