LSU suspends vaccination and negative test requirements for fans

Two months ago, LSU announced a vaccine mandate for those attending home football games, citing the Delta variant and the need to keep hospitals from becoming "overburdened."

A negative COVID test within 72 hours of gameday also sufficed under the controversial policy, which has largely been implemented in major Democrat urban centers.

The school, however, reversed course today, announcing an end to the policy altogether. LSU fans will no longer need to show any form of COVID protection to enter famed Tiger Stadium—no vaccination or negative test. The new policy goes into effect on Oct. 16th against Florida (the Tigers play on the road tomorrow in Lexington against a frisky Kentucky team).

The reversal in course illustrates a willingness to assess data in real time and make decisions that both serve the consumer and acknowledge the realities of COVID. Kudos to the administration for making a common-sense change instead of blindly following the leftist lemmings off the cliffside toward outright COVID panic and fear porn.

