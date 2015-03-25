LSU RB Hill reinstated

LSU running back Jeremy Hill was reinstated to the team Monday, hours after he was sentenced to two added years of probation for an off-campus altercation.

Hill, a rising sophomore who led the Tigers with 755 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns as a true freshman last season, had been charged with simple battery after an incident at a bar near the university April 27. He pleaded guilty.

The arrest reportedly violated the terms of a previous probation when Hill pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of carnal knowledge of a juvenile in January of 2011.

"I would like to apologize first to my teammates and the community. I made a poor choice in judgement, but since then I've learned from that mistake," Hill said Monday. "Moving forward, I'll continue to be a better person, continue to be a better teammate and continue to be a role model for the kids in the community."