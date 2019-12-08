LSU QB Joe Burrow completes ‘selfie’ pass vs. Georgia in SEC title game

How talented is Louisiana State quarterback Joe Burrow? During Saturday night’s SEC title game versus Georgia in Atlanta he managed to pick up a first down by throwing a pass – to himself.

It happened early in the game, with 11:40 remaining in the first quarter. On first down and 10 at LSU’s own 37-yard line, Burrow took the snap in a shotgun formation and tried to fire a quick pass over the middle.

LSU CRUSHES GEORGIA 37-10 FOR SEC TITLE BEHIND QB JOE BURROW

Instead, the ball struck some linemen in front of him and caromed back. Burrow then caught his own pass and took off down the left sideline -- going out of bounds across midfield, around the Georgia’s 47-yard line, for a gain of about 16 yards.

Later in the game, with LSU up 20-3 in the third quarter, a wildly scrambling Burrow managed to complete a pass downfield that led to a gain of 71 yards.

LSU went on to defeat Georgia 37-10 to win the SEC title, with Burrow, a 22-year-old senior, ranking among the top contenders for the Heisman Trophy, awarded to college football’s best player of the year.

LSU will likely rank among the top four teams in college football, most likely with Ohio State, Clemson and Oklahoma. The Tigers now await Sunday’s decision by the College Football Playoff committee on which opponent they will play in a bowl game, with hopes of advancing to the BCS National Championship Game on Jan. 13 in New Orleans.