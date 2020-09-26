LSU's Myles Brennan gets praise from Joe Burrow ahead of first game

LSU quarterback Myles Brennan received a ton of praise from his predecessor as he gets ready to lead the national champion Tigers onto the field Saturday for their first 2020 season game.

Joe Burrow, who led LSU to an undefeated season and grabbed a Heisman Trophy along the way, gave a bold prediction for Brennan this season.

“He’s not afraid to rip it,” the current Cincinnati Bengals quarterback told ESPN. “He’s going to make a lot of big plays.”

Brennan, a junior, played in eight of LSU’s 15 games last season. He was 24-for-40 with 353 passing yards and one touchdown pass during those games. He was redshirted his sophomore year.

LSU will be down 19 starters from last season when they kick off against the Bulldogs. Ja’Marr Chase, who is expected to be a first-round draft pick, opted out of the season due to the coronavirus.

LSU coach Ed Orgeron is confident in Brennan.

“I've always believed in Myles,” he told reporters, according to Saturday Down South. “I think he’s an excellent young man, he’s waited his turn, a lot of respect, has a strong arm — probably a stronger arm than Joe Burrow had, can extend plays with his feet, not quite like Joe did. He’s learning the offense.

“I think the spring, kind of hurt him not being with us, not practicing with his receivers. I think he did a good job of catching up during COVID and catching up in the summertime. He was very accurate with the football and all three scrimmages.”

“The only thing we don't know -- and we do believe he'll do very well -- is how he'll do under fire. And the only way to know that is put them into fire. I trust Myles. He’s become a team leader, his short passing game is a strength. The deep ball is something that he is very good at. I think that takes time for him and his receivers to get the timing down, and hopefully improve on that throughout the year.”