LSU's Koy Moore says he was 'violated' by Louisiana police; 3 officers suspended pending investigation

Three police officers have been placed on administrative leave after LSU wide receiver Koy Moore released a statement on social media over the weekend alleging that he was “violated” by Baton Rouge police during a search, coach Ed Orgeron said Monday.

Orgeron addressed the issue during his weekly press conference and confirmed that three officers have been suspended pending an investigation into the incident that took place on Saturday night.

NIX, AUBURN UNLOAD ON LSU IN 48-11 WIN

“I met with Koy and his mom this morning to find out what was going on. His brother was also involved,” he said, according to WAFB. “I want to thank Chief Murphy Paul for acting quickly and investigating this. Three officers have been put on paid administrative leave. Obviously, we are going to let them deal with everything.”

Moore shared his experience on social media Sunday: “Last night I was approached by policemen. They pulled guns on me assuming I had a gun and drugs (screaming where’s your gun?). I was violated numerous times even as going as far as trying to unzip my pants in search of a weapon that repeatedly told them I did not have.”

ODELL BECKHAM JR. BANNED FROM LSU FACILITIES AFTER HANDING OUT CASH AT NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP GAME: REPORT

Moore continued to say that he attempted to record the incident but his phone was taken from him.

“I could have lost my life and I know for a fact that nothing would’ve happened to the guys who did it.. as some celebrate the election of a new president understand the real problem have not changed,” he said. "If I didn't tell those incompetent officers that I was a LSU football player there's no telling if I would've been here to tell the story! Yesterday wasn't a victory for America it was only a distraction.”

Police Chief Murphy Paul confirmed that three officers involved were placed on leave as they continue to investigate.

"We appreciate Mr. Moore bringing this incident to our attention," he said in a statement released Monday. "As in every case, we will be collecting all available evidence and conducting interviews. Accountability and transparency are critical in building trust with the community. I pledge a thorough investigation into this complaint."

CLICK HERE TO GET MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Orgeron released a statement on Sunday renewing the call to fight against social injustices.

The coach said, “While I cannot comment on the investigation, what I can say is that we must work collectively to embrace our differences. We have to listen, learn and come together to combat social injustice and racism if we are to create a safer and more equitable society for all people.”

Moore, a true freshman, has totaled eight receptions for 70 yards this season.