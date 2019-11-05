LSU's Joe Burrow responds to reports of Trump attending game vs. Alabama: 'It's pretty cool'

LSU Tigers quarterback Joe Burrow had nothing but positive things to say upon learning the reports that President Trump would be attending the team’s game against Alabama on Saturday.

Burrow told reporters during a press conference Monday he thought it was “pretty cool” the president would go to the game. According to Sports Illustrated, Trump is making plans to attend the game, which is set to take place at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

“Regardless of your political views, it's pretty cool having the president at the game,” Burrow said.

He added: “Doesn't matter if you're a Democrat or a Republican, president at the game is pretty cool.”

Burrow has emerged as the star of college football this season, with 2,805 passing yards and 30 touchdown passes.

LSU and Alabama are ranked Nos. 1 and 2 respectively in the Associated Press top 25 poll.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued an advisory about Trump’s travel to the area Saturday. An Alabama GOP lawmaker told The Hill he heard that Trump was attending through word of mouth. The school has not commented on the matter.

Trump was on the field for the 2018 national championship game between the Crimson Tide and the Georgia Bulldogs. He stayed for the first half before leaving the game.

The president has been making the rounds at several sporting events over the last week or so. Trump was at Game 5 of the World Series in Washington D.C. and he was at UFC 244 in New York City. In both instances, Trump received a smattering of cheers and boos from the crowd.

But he may receive better reception in a state he won by 28 percentage points in 2016.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.