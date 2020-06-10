LSU's Ed Orgeron signing up his players to vote: 'The guys wanted to take action'

Before a ball is snapped during LSU’s offseason workouts in preparation for the 2020 season, coach Ed Orgeron is registering his players to vote.

Orgeron, fresh off a national championship and an undefeated season, told ESPN Radio's Baton Rouge affiliate on Tuesday that he spoke with his team about actions they could take to make a change in the world. Orgeron said that at least one of the things included taking the time to register to vote.

“We had a great team meeting with our football team and I talked to them about specific stuff that was going on in the world today,” he said.

“One of the solutions that they came up with as a group and to represent the team, that we're gonna register to vote. The guys wanted to take action.”

Talks about racial injustice, police brutality and other issues have been had in several locker rooms across the sports spectrum and LSU is no exception. Orgeron told Sports Illustrated last week his players were “hurting” in the wake of George Floyd’s death and the ensuing protests.

“When they’re hurting, it hurts me. I love all my players like they were my own. I know some are hurting right now, and I totally support them. I will not tolerate racism, and they know it,” he told the magazine.