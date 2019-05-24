LSU eliminates Auburn from conference baseball tournament in wild finish

The LSU Tigers defeated the Auburn Tigers in dramatic fashion during an SEC Tournament elimination game Thursday.

LSU was down two runs in the bottom of the ninth inning and had runners on second and third with one out. Auburn pitcher Brooks Fuller looked to close out the game when he bounced a pitch to catcher Matt Scheffler.

Scheffler appeared to knock the ball down with his chest protector but couldn’t find where it had gone. As he was looking for it, Scheffler appeared to kick it to his right.

LSU’s Giovanni DiGiacomo, who was standing on third base, darted home as Auburn first baseman Rankin Woley ran toward the ball and tried to make a play by throwing it to Fuller at home plate. However, Woley threw the ball wide and allowed Drew Blanco to score from second base.

LSU won the game, 4-3.

“It was pretty crazy scoring that,” DiGiacomo said after the game, according to Al.com. “And then I see everyone jumped up, and then I see everyone coming out even quicker. And I turned to my right to see where Drew is, and that throw was wild. ... I just kind of waved him down, told him to slide, and he was in there.”

LSU plays Mississippi State on Friday.