Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

NCAA BK
Published

Loyola-Chicago's Sister Jean, 99, gets her own Final Four ring after team's miracle run

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Loyola University of Chicago's Sister Jean shows off the NCAA Final Four ring she received before an NCAA college basketball game between Loyola of Chicago and Nevada in Chicago, Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018.

Loyola University of Chicago's Sister Jean shows off the NCAA Final Four ring she received before an NCAA college basketball game between Loyola of Chicago and Nevada in Chicago, Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018. (Associated Press)

Loyola-Chicago men’s basketball team rallied around Sister Jean throughout March Madness last season, all the way to the Final Four, and on Tuesday night the school honored their chaplain with a ring commemorating the team's miracle run.

Sister Jean, 99, was welcomed into the Gentile Arena before the Ramblers took on Nevada in a rematch of their Sweet 16 meeting, which saw Loyola come away with a one-point victory.

Loyola fans started to chant “You deserve it!” while Sister Jean, who was born Jean Dolores Schmidt, showed off her new piece of jewelry to the crowd, according to Yahoo Sports.

The nun had already been at a Ramblers game this season, helping the team raise its Final Four banner on Nov. 6. She told ESPN at the time she still had high hopes for her squad.

“They still have that same team spirit,” she said. “The fellas who were here last year have transmitted that to the new ones.”

However, on Tuesday, the Ramblers dropped to 4-3, losing to Nevada 79-65.

During last season's NCAA tournament, No. 11 seeded Loyola Chicago lost to No. 3 seeded Michigan in one of the national semifinals played at San Antonio. Villanova then topped Michigan in the final.

Ryan Gaydos is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @RyanGaydos.