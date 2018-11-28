Loyola-Chicago's Sister Jean, 99, gets her own Final Four ring after team's miracle run

Loyola-Chicago men’s basketball team rallied around Sister Jean throughout March Madness last season, all the way to the Final Four, and on Tuesday night the school honored their chaplain with a ring commemorating the team's miracle run.

Sister Jean, 99, was welcomed into the Gentile Arena before the Ramblers took on Nevada in a rematch of their Sweet 16 meeting, which saw Loyola come away with a one-point victory.

Loyola fans started to chant “You deserve it!” while Sister Jean, who was born Jean Dolores Schmidt, showed off her new piece of jewelry to the crowd, according to Yahoo Sports.

The nun had already been at a Ramblers game this season, helping the team raise its Final Four banner on Nov. 6. She told ESPN at the time she still had high hopes for her squad.

“They still have that same team spirit,” she said. “The fellas who were here last year have transmitted that to the new ones.”

However, on Tuesday, the Ramblers dropped to 4-3, losing to Nevada 79-65.

During last season's NCAA tournament, No. 11 seeded Loyola Chicago lost to No. 3 seeded Michigan in one of the national semifinals played at San Antonio. Villanova then topped Michigan in the final.