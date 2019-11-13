Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

New Orleans Saints
Published

Louisiana Supreme Court won't revive 'NOLA no-call' suit

Associated Press
close
Judge refuses to order do-over game for Rams and SaintsVideo

Judge refuses to order do-over game for Rams and Saints

Judge rejected arguments from Saints season ticket holders over blown call during NFC Championship game.

Louisiana's Supreme Court has refused to revive a New Orleans Saints fan's lawsuit against the NFL over officials' failure to call a penalty at a crucial point in a January playoff game.

The court denied a motion to rehear the case without comment Tuesday.

Attorney Antonio LeMon filed the lawsuit after officials failed to flag a Los Angeles Rams player for obvious pass interference and an illegal helmet-to-helmet hit. The no-call helped the Rams beat the Saints and advance to the Super Bowl.

The state Supreme Court ruled against LeMon in September. He at first said he wouldn't appeal. But he changed his mind after the Catholic church cited elements of the NFL decision in a request to dismiss ongoing litigation against church officials over alleged sexual abuse.